Rangers’ Joseph Serpa Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Kitchener Rangers forward Joseph Serpa is the OHL Player of the Week, leading the League with nine points including four goals and five assists over four games with a plus/minus rating of plus-5.

Serpa helped Kitchener eliminate the London Knights in seven games before getting off to a hot start in their second round series against the Windsor Spitfires. After being held off the scoresheet in Game 6, Serpa came up with a three-point performance in Game 7 on the road in London, scoring the game-tying goal in the third period while adding two assists as the Rangers edged the Knights 4-3 in overtime. He scored twice and added two assists in Kitchener’s 6-5 Game 1 loss to the Spitfires on Saturday, and came back with a goal and an assist as the Rangers beat Windsor 4-2 on Sunday. Serpa becomes the first Rangers skater to earn OHL Player of the Week honours since Greg Meireles in March 2019.

A 20-year-old native of Cambridge, Ont., Serpa sits tied for the OHL playoff scoring lead with 14 points (6-8–14) over nine contests. The 5-foot-11, 155Ib. centreman had 20 goals, 49 assists and 69 points in 62 games this past season and was originally Kitchener’s fourth round (77th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann of the Flint Firebirds had eight points (4-4–8) in four games as Flint eliminated Owen Sound and took a 2-0 second round series lead on Sault Ste. Marie. Serpa’s Rangers teammate Mitchell Martin was also considered after recording seven points (3-4–7) in four outings.