Firebirds’ Luke Cavallin Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that, for the second straight week, Luke Cavallin of the Flint Firebirds is the OHL Goaltender of the Week after posting a 3-1 record with a 2.75 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

Cavallin stopped 168 shots over four games, helping the Firebirds win their first-ever OHL playoff series before posting making at least 50 saves in back-to-back second round wins over the Soo Greyhounds. He surrendered three goals on 29 shots last Tuesday as the Firebirds fell 4-0 to the Owen Sound Attack in Game 6 of their first round series, returning to the crease a night later to make 34 saves as Flint advanced with a 4-2 win in Game 7. Cavallin was sharp in consecutive second round starts, stopping 55 of 58 in Game 1 as the Firebirds defeated the Soo Greyhounds 5-3. He turned in an additional 53 saves on Sunday as Flint skated to another 5-3 win over Sault Ste. Marie.

A 21-year-old from Greely, Ont., Cavallin owns a 6-3 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in the postseason. He led the OHL with 36 wins during the regular season, setting other Firebirds club records with a 3.16 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. His 3,288 minutes played were the second-most in the League. Flint’s career leader in games played (143), wins (62) and shutouts (2), Cavallin is in his fourth season with the franchise after being selected in the second round (28th overall) of the 2017 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Nick Chenard of the Owen Sound Attack went 1-1 with a 1.52 goals-against average, .963 save percentage and one shutout. Kitchener’s Pavel Cajan played to a 2-1 mark, making 122 saves to help the Rangers eliminate the London Knights in seven games and advance to face the Windsor Spitfires in the second round of the playoffs.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Playoffs:

May 2 – May 8: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)

Apr. 25 – May 1: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)

Apr. 18 – Apr. 24: Tucker Tynan (Soo Greyhounds)

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 17: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Joey Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)