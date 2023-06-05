Québec Remparts cap off impressive season by winning 2023 Memorial Cup

The Québec Remparts won the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia by defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 in Sunday’s final at the Sandman Centre. The Remparts got goals from five different skaters during the final to help give Québec its third Memorial Cup trophy and its first since 2006. Their victory on Sunday night also marked the fourth Memorial Cup tournament in a row that a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) team has claimed the title.

The Remparts are the first to win their league’s regular season title, their league’s championship trophy, and the Memorial Cup all in the same season since the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies achieved the feat in 2019.

Helping lead the way for the Remparts throughout the QMJHL playoffs and this year’s Memorial Cup was James Malatesta, who was awarded the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the MVP of the 2023 Memorial Cup. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect scored a tournament-high five goals in just four games, building on a postseason run that saw him score a QMJHL-leading 14 goals during their league’s playoffs, which earned him the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the MVP of the QMJHL postseason.

Québec was also backstopped by the stellar play of goaltender William Rousseau, who was the recipient of the Hap Emms Memorial Trophy as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Goaltender. The 20-year-old from Trois-Rivière, Québec, led all goaltenders at the 2023 Memorial Cup with a 2.15 GAA and a .937 SV%. His performance also earned him a spot on this year’s Memorial Cup All-Star team.

Rounding out the award winners was Logan Stankoven of the Kamloops Blazers. The Dallas Stars prospect, who was playing in his hometown of Kamloops for this tournament, was awarded the Ed Chynoweth Trophy as the Memorial Cup’s leading scorer and the George Parsons Trophy as the Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Tournament. Stankoven ultimately finished with a tournament-best seven assists and nine points without taking a penalty in four games.

Meanwhile, in addition to Malatesta and Rousseau, the remaining members of the 2023 Memorial Cup All-Star team were Blazers defenceman Olen Zellweger (1G, 3A), Thunderbirds defenceman Nolan Allan (2G), Thunderbirds forward Kyle Crnkovic (5G, 3A) and Remparts forward Théo Rochette (3G, 3A).

2023 MEMORIAL CUP PRESENTED BY KIA AWARDS

Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy (MVP) – James Malesta (Québec Remparts)

Hap Emms Memorial Trophy (Outstanding Goaltender) – William Rousseau (Québec Remparts)

George Parsons Trophy (Sportsmanship) – Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers)

Ed Chynoweth Trophy (Leading Scorer) – Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers)

2023 Memorial Cup All-Star Team

G – William Rousseau (Québec Remparts)

D – Olen Zellweger (Kamloops Blazers)

D – Nolan Allan (Seattle Thunderbirds)

F – James Malatesta (Québec Remparts)

F – Kyle Crnkovic (Seattle Thunderbirds)

F – Théo Rochette (Québec Remparts)

