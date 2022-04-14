Petes’ Michael Simpson Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Michael Simpson of the Peterborough Petes is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, playing to a perfect 3-0 record with a 1.32 goals-against average, .954 save percentage and one shutout.

Simpson helped the Petes secure a spot in the OHL Playoffs, backstopping them to a pair of wins over Barrie along with another against Niagara. He stopped all 37 shots he faced on Tuesday night in Barrie, posting his first career OHL shutout as the Petes edged the Colts 1-0. Simpson was in fine form again on Saturday, making 20 saves as the Petes clinched a playoff spot in a 5-1 win over visiting Niagara. He turned aside an additional 26 shots on Sunday as Peterborough skated to a third straight victory, defeating Barrie 8-3 on home ice.

A 19-year-old from London, Ont., Simpson owns a record of 19-18-3-1 with a 3.58 goals-against average and .891 save percentage over 44 games in this, his first OHL season. The 6-foot, 188Ib. netminder was Peterborough’s 10th round (193rd overall) pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection from the London Jr. Knights U16 program.

Also considered for the award this week, Hamilton Bulldogs goaltender Marco Costantini went 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, .943 save percentage and one shutout for the League’s first place team. Veteran netminder Luke Cavallin of the Flint Firebirds also went 2-0, registering a 1.50 goals-against average and .942 save percentage.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Joey Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)