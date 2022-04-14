Frontenacs’ Martin Chromiak Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Los Angeles Kings prospect Martin Chromiak of the Kingston Frontenacs is the OHL Player of the Week, leading all players with six goals along with four assists for 10 points and a plus/minus rating of plus-7 over three games.

Chromiak put up at least three points in all three Kingston wins as the Fronts jumped ahead of the Mississauga Steelheads to seal up third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Chromiak started things off with his third hat trick of the season on Friday night as the Frontenacs overwhelmed the Barrie Colts 9-3. He’d tack on a highlight reel assist to earn first star honours, finishing with a plus/minus rating of plus-4. Chromiak continued his tear across the scoresheet on Saturday in Mississauga, scoring twice while adding an assist as the Frontenacs scored five third period goals to come back and defeat the Steelheads 7-5. He finished things off in Niagara on Sunday, extending his goal-scoring streak to eight games while adding two assists as the Frontenacs defeated the IceDogs 10-5.

A 19-year-old native of Ilava, Slovakia, Chromiak sits tied for third in OHL goal-scoring with 44 in his sophomore campaign. He’s tallied a total of 86 points (44-42–86) in 57 games and is one of five players in the Kingston lineup with at least 30 goals this season. Chromiak has represented his native Slovakia in two different World Junior Hockey Championship tournaments and was a fifth round (128th overall) selection by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year entry level NHL contract with the Kings on October 1, 2021. Chromiak was selected by the Frontenacs with the second overall pick of the 2019 CHL Import Draft.

Also considered for the award this week, Frontenacs teammate Lucas Edmonds led the League with 11 points (3-8–11) in three games. Soo Greyhounds forward Tye Kartye helped his team skate to three straight wins, recording nine points (5-4–9) in the process.

