MENU
August 16, 2021

Petes’ McTavish signs with Ducks

2021 NHL Draft OHL
Ontario Hockey League
Watch more on CHL TV >

Anaheim, CA – The Ducks have signed center Mason McTavish to a three-year entry-level contract.

McTavish, 18 (1/30/03), spent the 2020-21 season with Olten of the Swiss League (Switzerland’s second division), scoring 9-2=11 points with a +4 rating and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 regular season games to lead all players 19-and-younger in points-per game (.85) and co-lead in goals. The 6-1, 207-pound forward also scored 2-5=7 points in four playoff games, recording a point in each of his four contests.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (third overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, McTavish was named to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Second All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 after ranking second in rookie scoring with 29-13=42 points in 57 games with the Peterborough Petes, leading 2021 draft eligible players in scoring, goals and points-per game (.74). He ranked third among Peterborough leaders in goals and was sixth in scoring, while also netting the most goals by a Petes rookie since 2009-10 (Maat Puempel, 33).

A Canadian national born in Zurich, Switzerland, McTavish helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 U-18 World Championship, scoring 5-6=11 points in seven tournament games. He also represented Canada at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording 2-1=3 points in six games.

Visit nhl.com/ducks for more information.

More News
Western Hockey League adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
15 hours ago
Steelheads' Bjorgvik-Holm signs with Blue Jackets
15 hours ago
1:55
Oil Kings' Cossa signs with Detroit Red Wings
2 days ago
1:30
Silvertips' Zellweger signs with Anaheim Ducks
2 days ago
Brennan Othmann - 16th Overall - New York Rangers
2 days ago
Sebastian Cossa - 15th Overall - Detroit Red Wings
2 days ago