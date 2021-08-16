Petes’ McTavish signs with Ducks

McTavish, 18 (1/30/03), spent the 2020-21 season with Olten of the Swiss League (Switzerland’s second division), scoring 9-2=11 points with a +4 rating and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 regular season games to lead all players 19-and-younger in points-per game (.85) and co-lead in goals. The 6-1, 207-pound forward also scored 2-5=7 points in four playoff games, recording a point in each of his four contests.

Our top three draftees are signed and sealed! ? https://t.co/mssXGc3PmF — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 13, 2021

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (third overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, McTavish was named to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Second All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 after ranking second in rookie scoring with 29-13=42 points in 57 games with the Peterborough Petes, leading 2021 draft eligible players in scoring, goals and points-per game (.74). He ranked third among Peterborough leaders in goals and was sixth in scoring, while also netting the most goals by a Petes rookie since 2009-10 (Maat Puempel, 33).

A Canadian national born in Zurich, Switzerland, McTavish helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 U-18 World Championship, scoring 5-6=11 points in seven tournament games. He also represented Canada at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording 2-1=3 points in six games.

Visit nhl.com/ducks for more information.