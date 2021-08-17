Steelheads’ Bjorgvik-Holm signs with Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio – The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to a three-year entry level contract, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bjorgvik-Holm (pronounced BEE-YORK-vihk – HOLM) was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fifth round, 145th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Bjorgvik-Holm, 19, combined for three goals and 12 assists for 15 points with 22 penalty minutes in 38 games with Manglerud in Norway and the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League in 2020-21. He began the campaign in Norway’s top professional league and posted 2-8-10 and 14 penalty minutes in 22 appearances. He made his North American pro debut with Cleveland on March 20 vs. Grand Rapids and collected 1-4-5 and eight penalty minutes in 16 contests.