Steelheads’ Bjorgvik-Holm signs with Blue Jackets
Columbus, Ohio – The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to a three-year entry level contract, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bjorgvik-Holm (pronounced BEE-YORK-vihk – HOLM) was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fifth round, 145th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.
Bjorgvik-Holm, 19, combined for three goals and 12 assists for 15 points with 22 penalty minutes in 38 games with Manglerud in Norway and the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League in 2020-21. He began the campaign in Norway’s top professional league and posted 2-8-10 and 14 penalty minutes in 22 appearances. He made his North American pro debut with Cleveland on March 20 vs. Grand Rapids and collected 1-4-5 and eight penalty minutes in 16 contests.
The Oslo, Norway native spent the 2019-20 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Mississauga Steelheads, collecting 2-17-19 and 47 penalty minutes in 57 outings. He led team rookies in assists, points and penalty minutes and finished third in goals. In 2018-19, he suited up in two games for the United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm, while also notching 21-32-53 and 57 penalty minutes in 62 outings with the Colorado Thunderbirds’ 16U AAA team.
The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman has represented Norway at several international tournaments. He skated in six games for the country at the 2021 IIHF World Championships. He also suited up for Norway at the 2018 and 2019 D1A IIHF U18 World Championships.
