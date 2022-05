The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has just announced that Patrick Roy (Quebec Remparts) has won the General Manager of the Year award.

The announcement was made by his longtime accomplice, Nicole Bouchard, who has been working closely alongside Roy in the hockey operations department since 2003. The duo won the Memorial Cup together in 2006, when the Hall of Famer made his head coaching debut with the Remparts.

It is Roy’s first Maurice-Filion Trophy win.

