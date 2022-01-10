Otters’ Nolan Lalonde Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Nolan Lalonde of the Erie Otters is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, securing back-to-back wins with a 1.44 goals-against average and .957 save percentage in a pair of weekend contests.

Lalonde helped the Otters extend their winning streak to four, turning aside 67 of the 70 shots he faced to defeat the Kitchener Rangers in consecutive road wins. He made 27 saves and stopped four of five shootout opponents in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Friday. Lalonde returned to the crease on Saturday, making a season-high 40 saves as the Otters prevailed over Kitchener 4-1 to earn second star recognition.

An 18-year-old from Kingston, Ont., Lalonde leads OHL rookies with nine wins, also posting a 3.59 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in 24 games this season. The 6-foot-1, 186Ib. goaltender was assigned a ‘C’ rating by NHL Central Scouting on their latest Players to Watch list for the 2022 NHL Draft. Lalonde was selected by Erie with their third round (49th overall) pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Niagara IceDogs netminder Josh Rosenzweig went 2-0-0-0, recording his first career OHL shutout to go with a 2.00 goals-against average and .945 save percentage. Montreal Canadiens prospect Joe Vrbetic of the North Bay Battalion made 71 saves across a pair of wins, recording a 2.37 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)