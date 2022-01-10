Spitfires’ Wyatt Johnston Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Dallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Player of the Week, recording two goals and six assists for eight points in two games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-6.

The OHL’s Player of the Month for December, Johnston helped the Spitfires climb to within two points of the West Division-leading Soo Greyhounds, defeating them in back-to-back games on the road. Johnston earned first star honours in Windsor’s first action since Dec. 28th on Saturday, scoring while adding three assists in a 5-2 win. He added another goal and three more helpers in Sunday’s 10-4 victory over the Greyhounds, picking up second star recognition in his fourth 4+ point outing of the season. He also extended his current point streak to seven games.

An 18-year-old native of Toronto, Ont., Johnston has climbed into a tie for second in OHL scoring with 54 points (20-34–54) in 29 games. His 1.86 points-per-game are the third-most in the League while his 127 shots on goal have him tied for third. Johnston was selected by the Dallas Stars with the 23rd overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. He was originally Windsor’s first round (6th overall) pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Marlboros U16 program.

Johnston is the OHL’s first player to claim Player of the Week honours twice this season.

Other candidates from the past week include Windsor Spitfires teammate Matthew Maggio who recorded seven points (3-4–7) in two games on a line alongside Johnston. Mississauga Steelheads forward Luca Del Bel Belluz was also in the running with seven points (2-5–7) in three games.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)