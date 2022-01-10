OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving Guelph Storm

Toronto, Ont. – Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Guelph Storm Hockey Club, their next three scheduled regular season games, also including the Owen Sound Attack, Windsor Spitfires and Flint Firebirds Hockey Clubs, have been postponed.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following games have been postponed:

Monday, January 10 – Owen Sound Attack at Guelph Storm

Thursday, January 13 – Guelph Storm at Windsor Spitfires

Friday, January 14 – Flint Firebirds at Guelph Storm

The three games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.