The London Knights welcomed six new names to the Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame on Wednesday, with Danny Syvret (2002-05), Tom Kostopoulos (1996-99), Dave Simpson (1977-82) and Pat Riggin (1975-78) honoured pre-game while Darryl Edestrand (1965-66) and former head coach Bill Long (1972-80) were remembered posthumously.