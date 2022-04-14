MENU
April 14, 2022

WHL announces rescheduling of two WHL Regular Season Games between Regina and Winnipeg

WHL Network

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the rescheduling of two WHL Regular Season games between the Regina Pats and Winnipeg ICE.

The Pats were originally scheduled to visit the ICE at Wayne Fleming Arena in Winnipeg for back-to-back games on Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15. Due to extreme weather conditions in Winnipeg, these games will now be played at the Brandt Centre in Regina as follows:

  • Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. MT

The Winnipeg ICE will serve as the home team and will benefit from last change for both games to be played in Regina. The Pats will still utilize their home bench at the Brandt Centre, with the ICE stationed on the visitors bench.

Winnipeg ICE ticket holders are encouraged to click HERE for more information.

Ticketing information for the two games now scheduled at the Brandt Centre can be found by clicking HERE or by emailing tickets@reginapats.com.

