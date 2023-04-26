KiaTopX Show – Justin Robidas & Kevin Korchinski

We talk to two teams that have gone a perfect 8-0 after two rounds; the Quebec Remparts and the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Robidas tells us how the Remparts have been able to execute their game plan so well, how he’s playing some of his best hockey since his trade from Val-d’Or and what they’re going to have to do the the semi final against the Gatineau Olympiques.

Then Chicago Blackhawks prospect, Kevin Korchinski tells us how they’re a different team this year, the winning culture that was brought into the room and what they’re going to have to do to get past Kamloops once again.

Watch the interviews below or subscribe and listen to it on you preferred podcast platform!

