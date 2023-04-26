Road to Memorial Cup daily: Battalion and Blades emerge victorious in Game 7
CHL Three Stars
Conner Roulette (DAL) had three points (2G, 1A) to earn the first star as Saskatoon completed a sensational comeback against Red Deer in Game 7. Roulette was quiet through the series’ first six games with just one assist, but when it mattered most, contributed a postseason career high three points. Roulette had 62 points (24 goals) in the regular season.
Spencer Shugrue collected the night’s second star as he scored twice for the Blades in their Game 7 victory. Shugrue, who also scored in Game 7 against Regina, had just three career regular season goals in 125 games before he matched that total in 14 postseason tilts.
North Bay goaltender Dom DiVicentiis (WPG) made 28 saves to backstop the Battalion past Barrie in Game 7 as he claimed the third star. DiVicentiis, who won a franchise best 36 games in the regular season, owns a .929 save percentage in the postseason, the fifth best in the CHL.
OHL
Eastern Conference
(2) North Bay vs. (3) Barrie — Battalion win series 4-3
Game 7: Battalion 3-1 Colts
- The Battalion find themselves back in the Eastern Conference Championship series for the first time since 2015.
- North Bay scored three times in the third as Kyle Jackson (SEA), Kyle McDonald (DAL) and Owen Van Steensel all found the back of the net.
- Ty Nelson (SEA) tallied two assists
- North Bay will face Peterborough in Round 3
WHL
Eastern Conference
(2) Red Deer vs. (3) Saskatoon — Blades win series 4-3
Game 7: Blades 5-2 Rebels
- Saskatoon became just the third WHL club to erase a 3-0 series deficit and win in Game 7 (Kelowna, 2013 / Spokane, 1996)
- Vaughn Watterodt scored the Blades’ other goal after Roulette and Shugrue’s pair
- Austin Elliott made 23 saves in the Blades net
- Saskatoon will face Winnipeg in the third round