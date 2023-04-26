Road to Memorial Cup daily: Battalion and Blades emerge victorious in Game 7

CHL Three Stars

Conner Roulette (DAL) had three points (2G, 1A) to earn the first star as Saskatoon completed a sensational comeback against Red Deer in Game 7. Roulette was quiet through the series’ first six games with just one assist, but when it mattered most, contributed a postseason career high three points. Roulette had 62 points (24 goals) in the regular season.

Spencer Shugrue collected the night’s second star as he scored twice for the Blades in their Game 7 victory. Shugrue, who also scored in Game 7 against Regina, had just three career regular season goals in 125 games before he matched that total in 14 postseason tilts.

North Bay goaltender Dom DiVicentiis (WPG) made 28 saves to backstop the Battalion past Barrie in Game 7 as he claimed the third star. DiVicentiis, who won a franchise best 36 games in the regular season, owns a .929 save percentage in the postseason, the fifth best in the CHL.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (3) Barrie — Battalion win series 4-3

Game 7: Battalion 3-1 Colts

The Battalion find themselves back in the Eastern Conference Championship series for the first time since 2015.

North Bay scored three times in the third as Kyle Jackson (SEA), Kyle McDonald (DAL) and Owen Van Steensel all found the back of the net.

Ty Nelson (SEA) tallied two assists

North Bay will face Peterborough in Round 3

WHL

Eastern Conference

(2) Red Deer vs. (3) Saskatoon — Blades win series 4-3

Game 7: Blades 5-2 Rebels