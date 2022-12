In this week’s episode super rookie from the Saginaw Spirit Michael Misa stops in to talk about his incredible start to his OHL career, the run the Spirit are on, handling all of the pressure and if he’s surprised himself with his play. Then veteran play-by-play voice, host of the OHL hot stove and OHL priority selection, Terry Doyle joins me to talk about Michael Misa, the OHL teams in the Kia CHL TopX and the Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Full Interview: