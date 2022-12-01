Blue Jackets sign Del Bel Belluz and Malatesta to ELCs

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Mississauga Steelheads forward Luca Del Bel Belluz and Quebec Remparts forward James Malatesta to three-year entry-level contracts.

Del Bel Belluz was the 44th overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft. In 21 games this year, he has 13 goals and 26 points and leads the team in power play goals with five. The Woodbridge, Ont., native ranks second in goals and points, as well as shots with 71, while his 13 assists are tied for third.

Over 147 OHL games, all with Mississauga, Del Bel Belluz has scored 47 goals and 108 points.

Malatesta was selected 133rd overall in 2021. His 19 goals this season leads the Remparts while his 30 points are third most. The Kirkland, QC., native has four game-winning goals, tied for the team lead, while his four power play goals are the most.

In 182 games with the Remparts, Malatesta has 80 goals and 151 points.