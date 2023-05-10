Kia TopX Show – Carson Lambos & Théo Rochette

We talk to the two teams that swept their third round series. The 12-0 Quebec Remparts and the 12-2 Winnipeg ICE.

ICE captain and Minnesota Wild prospect Carson Lambos has seen this team rise from a 13-win team in 2019 to the Eastern Conference champions. He tells us just how close this group is, how past experiences have shaped this team and what the ICE will have to do to earn a spot at the Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Kamloops.

With sweeps of Charlottetown and Rimouski in the rearview mirror Remparts captain Théo Rochette tells us how they were able to shut down the high flying Olympiques, the mentality in the room after just 12 games in 5-weeks and what the Remparts will have to do against the Mooseheads to earn a spot at the Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Watch the interviews below or subscribe and listen to it on your preferred podcast platform!