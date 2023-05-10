Championship Series across CHL to be featured on TSN & RDS

TSN will air WHL, OHL & QMJHL Championship Series from Games 3 through 7, while RDS will provide complete coverage of the QMJHL Championship Series starting from Game 1

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023 – With the six remaining teams set to compete this week for their respective league title and a spot in the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce that viewers will be able to catch the Championship Series of its three member leagues – the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) – on TSN and RDS.

Specifically, with the next round set to start tomorrow, TSN will begin airing the three leagues’ Championship Series from Game 3 onward, while RDS will provide complete coverage of the QMJHL Championship Series starting from Game 1 – the latter of which gets started on Friday, May 12 (see full schedule for all three Championship Series below). Additionally, every game of this year’s Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS.ca, and the RDS app.

Complete coverage of the Championship Series will also be available on CHL TV to fans from every corner of the globe. Ultimately, each champion from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL will earn a place alongside the host Kamloops Blazers at the 2023 Memorial Cup, which is scheduled from May 25 – June 4 in Kamloops, British Columbia. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2023 Memorial Cup will be available in the United States on the NHL Network, and for subscribers of CHL TV outside of North America.

In the WHL, the Seattle Thunderbirds will be competing in their league’s championship series for a second straight year, and this time, they will be going up against the Winnipeg ICE. Having fallen to Edmonton in last year’s final, Seattle is still in search of its second Ed Chynoweth Cup. The Thunderbirds will once again be led by Arizona Coyotes 2021 first-round selection Dylan Guenther, whose 14 goals in these playoffs top the WHL and place him in a tie for first among all CHL skaters this postseason. Seattle has also been bolstered by the strong postseason play of Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson (10G, 11A), Winnipeg Jets first-round pick Brad Lambert (3G, 17A) and WHL Goaltender of the Year Thomas Milic — who leads all WHL netminders with a 1.85 GAA and a .934 SV% in these playoffs. Meanwhile, Winnipeg come into this series having won two straight Scotty Munro Memorial Trophies as the WHL’s Regular Season Champions. The ICE feature plenty of talented players including the NHL’s 2022 ninth overall pick Matthew Savoie (11G, 16A), 2023 NHL Draft prospect Zach Benson (4G, 8A) and Arizona Coyotes 2022 first-round pick Conor Geekie (6G, 9A). Their appearance in the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien marks the first time the ICE have been here since they won the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2011.

Meanwhile, in the OHL, the London Knights and Peterborough Petes will battle it out for a chance to lift the J. Ross Robertson Cup. The Knights booked their place in the final by securing their first Western Conference title since 2016, which also happens to be the last time they won both OHL and Memorial Cup titles. Leading their effort to repeat this feat will be Montreal Canadiens prospect and defenceman Logan Mailloux (6G, 11A), along with co-captain Sean McGurn (7G, 15A) and Seattle Kraken 2021 third-round pick Ryan Winterton (11G, 11A) who both currently pace London in scoring this postseason with 22 points each. On the other side, the Petes won their second Bobby Orr Trophy to reach their first trip to the OHL final in 17 years. New York Rangers 2021 first-round pick Brennan Othmann leads all Peterborough skaters with seven goals and 20 points in these playoffs, while forwards Chase Stillman (2G, 7A) and Owen Beck (6G, 7A) highlight a Petes roster that has eight NHL prospects on it.

Finally, in the QMJHL, the Quebec Remparts will be hoping to continue their strong postseason play when they face off against the Halifax Mooseheads for a chance at the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. Previously known as the President Cup, the QMJHL championship title was renamed in honour of the league’s former commissioner Gilles Courteau last December. Currently a perfect 12-0 in the playoffs and riding a 20-game winning streak that dates back to March 8, the Remparts have been led in the playoffs by Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Robidas (7G, 12A), Anaheim Ducks 2022 first-round pick Nathan Gaucher (7G, 9A), and goaltender William Rousseau who has posted an impressive 1.84 GAA and .929 SV% through the team’s 12 games this postseason. Conversely, Halifax netminder Mathis Rousseau has been excellent for the Mooseheads. The 18-year-old comes into this series currently riding a 133:05 shutout streak thanks to two consecutive shutouts that helped Halifax reach the QMJHL final for a fifth time in franchise history. The Mooseheads also features plenty of firepower highlighted by QMJHL’s regular season scoring leader Jordan Dumais (4G, 12A), Alexandre Doucet (10G, 11A) and Josh Lawrence (9G, 16A) — who became the first trio of QMJHL teammates in 17 years to top 100+ points in the same season.

As the official broadcast partners of the CHL, TSN and RDS provides viewers with a selection of premier regular season games in addition to the full suite of CHL national events including the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and the Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien Schedule

Ed Chynoweth Cup

Game 1 – Friday, May 12 – Seattle at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)

Game 2 – Saturday, May 13 – Seattle at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 3^ – Tuesday, May 16 – Winnipeg at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 4^ – Wednesday, May 17 – Winnipeg at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 5*^ – Friday, May 19 – Winnipeg at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 6*^ – Sunday, May 21 – Seattle at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)

Game 7*^ – Monday, May 22 – Seattle at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT)

2023 OHL Championship Series Schedule

J. Ross Robertson Cup

Game 1 – Thursday, May 11 – Peterborough at London (Budweiser Gardens – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 2 – Saturday, May 13 – Peterborough at London (Budweiser Gardens – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 3^ – Monday, May 15 – London at Peterborough (Peterborough Memorial Centre – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 4^ – Wednesday, May 17 – London at Peterborough (Peterborough Memorial Centre – 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Game 5*^ – Friday, May 19 – Peterborough at London (Budweiser Gardens – 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Game 6*^ – Sunday, May 21 – London at Peterborough (Peterborough Memorial Centre – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 7*^ – Monday, May 22 – Peterborough at London (Budweiser Gardens – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

2023 QMJHL Championship Series Schedule

Gilles-Courteau Trophy

Game 1+ – Friday, May 12 – Halifax at Québec (Centre Vidéotron – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 2+ – Saturday, May 13 – Halifax at Québec (Centre Vidéotron – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 3# – Tuesday, May 16 – Québec at Halifax (Scotiabank Centre – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 4# – Wednesday, May 17 – Québec at Halifax (Scotiabank Centre – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 5*# – Friday, May 19 – Halifax at Québec (Centre Vidéotron – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Game 6*# – Sunday, May 21 – Québec at Halifax (Scotiabank Centre – 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT)

Game 7*# – Monday, May 22 – Halifax at Québec (Centre Vidéotron – 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

* = if necessary

^ = TSN national broadcast

+ = RDS national broadcast

# = RDS & TSN national broadcast