Frontenacs’ Lucas Edmonds Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Kingston Frontenacs forward Lucas Edmonds is the OHL Player of the Week, scoring four goals while adding eight assists for 12 points over three games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-6.

Edmonds recorded at least three points in three straight wins, climbing into the OHL scoring lead as the Frontenacs ascended to the top of the OHL standings. He scored twice and added two assists, setting up Francesco Arcuri’s game winner in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the visiting Hamilton Bulldogs. Edmonds was back at it a night later in Niagara, scoring while adding two assists with 11 shots on goal as the Frontenacs defeated the IceDogs 5-2. He wrapped up the weekend with a season-high five points, scoring while racking up four helpers as the Fronts won their eighth consecutive contest, topping the Mississauga Steelheads 5-3.

A 20-year-old native of North Bay, Ont., Edmonds leads the OHL with 35 assists and 52 points (17-35–52) in 25 games. His 121 shots on goal are a League-high, as are his 19 points on the power play. The first-year winger was originally Kingston’s seventh round (131st overall) pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection before spending the past four seasons playing between the junior and professional ranks in Sweden. Edmonds was assigned a C rating on NHL Central Scouting’s November Players to Watch List for the 2022 NHL Draft. He joins Shane Wright as the second Frontenacs player to receive Player of the Week honours this season.

Also considered for the award this week, Frontenacs teammate Jordan Frasca recorded consecutive hat tricks, finishing with nine points including seven goals and two assists over three wins. Hamilton Bulldogs forward Logan Morrison scored three goals, added four assists and finished with seven points along with a plus-7 rating in three outings.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)