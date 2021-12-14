Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending December 12, 2021.

Milic posted a 2-0-0-0 record, 0.96 goals-against average and .966 save percentage over 125 minutes of work this past week, turning aside 56 of 58 shots in the process.

The product of Coquitlam, B.C. began his week Tuesday, December 7 by turning aside 31 shots in a 2-1 Thunderbirds shootout victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Three nights later, the 18-year-old posted a victory in his first-ever start in his home province of British Columbia, stopping 25 of 26 shots in a 6-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers.

Milic, who was named the U.S. Division Rookie of the Year during the 2020-21 WHL season, has helped Seattle collect nine of a possible 10 points in his last five outings.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound netminder was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft. In 30 career WHL appearances, all with the Thunderbirds, Milic holds a 17-10-2-0 record to go along with a 2.65 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts.

Milic and the Thunderbirds wrap up a three-game road swing Tuesday, December 14 with a matchup against the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).