Colts’ Mack Guzda Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Barrie Colts netminder Mack Guzda has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Week after playing to a 2-0 record with a 0.96 goals-against average, .967 save percentage and one shutout.

Guzda helped the Colts defeat the Central Division-leading North Bay Battalion on consecutive nights, first making 32 saves at home on Saturday before turning away all four Battalion shootout attempts in a 3-2 victory. Guzda followed-up with his sixth career OHL shutout on Sunday in North Bay, making 26 saves as the Colts skated to a 1-0 triumph on Evan Vierling’s third period game winner. Guzda earned first star honours in both outings, helping the Colts climb back into the Central Division conversation with their fourth and fifth straight wins.

A 20-year-old native of Knoxville, Tenn., Guzda owns the League’s second-highest save percentage of .917 through 16 games this season, playing to an overall record of 10-5-0-1 with a 2.82 goals-against average and one shutout between Barrie and Owen Sound. The overage talent has been steady, going 5-1-0-0 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .920 save percentage since joining the Colts on Nov. 19th. Originally Owen Sound’s second round (31st overall) pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Guzda has played to a career mark of 68-50-10-7 with a 3.29 goals-against average and .892 save percentage with six shutouts in 146 regular season games. He attended rookie camp with the Buffalo Sabres this past September.

Also considered for the award this week, Windsor Spitfires netminder Xavier Medina returned from injury to go 3-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .967 save percentage last week. Owen Bennett of the Guelph Storm played to a 2-0 mark with a 0.55 goals-against average and .977 save percentage, posting a 27-save shutout in London on Saturday.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)