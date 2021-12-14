QMJHL Player of the Week | Vincent Sévigny (December 13, 2021)

For the second time this season, Victoriaville Tigres defenseman Vincent Sevigny has been named the QMJHL Player of the Week. In three games, the 20-year-old from Quebec, Quebec scored three times and added five assists as the Tigres went 2-1-0-0 on their Maritimes road trip.

On Thursday night in Sydney, the fourth-year veteran opened the scoring midway through the first period and added three assists as the Tigres defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 8-3. For his efforts, Sevigny was named the game’s third star.

On Saturday night in Halifax, Sevigny again opened the scoring and added an assist in an eventual 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Mooseheads. Both he and Tigres would rebound on Sunday afternoon in Moncton. Sevigny’s seventh goal of the season, with just under five minutes remaining in the third, would prove to be the game-winner. He would also chip in an assist in a 3-1 triumph over the Wildcats.

Sevigny sits fourth among all QMJHL blueliners with 25 points in 23 games this season. A second round selection of Victoriaville at the 2017 QMJHL Draft, Sevigny is just four points away from setting a new career best for points in a season.

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)