Frontenacs’ Leevi Merilainen Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Ottawa Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen of the Kingston Frontenacs has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Week after he went 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, a .980 save percentage and one shutout.

Merilainen stopped 48 of the 49 shots that came his way as Kingston defeated Oshawa and Ottawa on home ice to exit the weekend as the first place team in the East Division. The 6-foot-2, 160Ib. Finnish netminder stopped all 28 shots he faced on Friday for his first career OHL shutout as the Frontenacs blanked the Generals 5-0. Merilainen was solid again on Sunday, making 20 saves in a 5-1 win over the Ottawa 67’s.

A 19-year-old from Oulu, Finland, Merilainen sits tied for second in OHL wins with 12 on the season, playing to an overall record of 12-4-3-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. He leads all netminders, stopping all 13 shootout opponents he has faced this season to help the Frontenacs win three shootouts. The first-year goaltender was a third round (71st overall) pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft, and signed an entry-level contract with the franchise on June 14, 2021. Merilainen was Kingston’s first round (48th overall) pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

Also considered for the award this week, Flint Firebirds goaltender Ian Michelone went 2-1 across three consecutive starts, making 100 saves while posting his first career OHL shutout on Thursday. Samuel Ivanov of the Soo Greyhounds won a pair of outings, posting a 2.00 goals-against average as the Greyhounds maintained top spot in the West Division.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)