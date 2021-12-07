QMJHL Player of the Week | Xavier Bourgault (December 6, 2021)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is Shawinigan Cataractes center Xavier Bourgault. In three games, the 19-year-old from L’Islet, Quebec scored five goals and added four assists while the Cataractes went 2-0-1-0 on the week.

On Friday night in Drummondville, Bourgault scored once, added two assists and finished the night with a +4 rating while the Cataractes defeated the Voltigeurs 6-2. For his efforts, the third-year veteran was named the second star of the contest.

The following night at home, Bourgault would fire home a hat trick, his second three-goal performance of the current campaign. In addition to tallying the eventual game-winning goal midway through the third period, he would add an assist and be awarded the game’s first star in a 5-4 triumph over the Halifax Mooseheads.

Bourgault would again achieve first star honors at home on Sunday afternoon. On this occasion, the savvy forward would collect his league-leading 22nd goal of the season and add a helper in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Bourgault has been a consistent threat in the Cataractes lineup all season long, with 13 multi-point games to his credit. Selected in the first round, 22nd overall, by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Bourgault current sits fourth in the QMJHL with 42 points in 24 games.

