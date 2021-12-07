Spitfires’ Wyatt Johnston Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Dallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Player of the Week with nine points including two goals and seven assists in two games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-5.

Johnston extended his point streak to 14 games, helping the Spitfires collect three of a possible four points last week. He recorded three primary assists and went 14-for-17 in the faceoff circle in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Erie Otters. He followed-up with a career-high six points, scoring twice while adding four assists in a 7-5 road win over the Sarnia Sting on Friday. The six points are the most in a single game by a Spitfires player since Josh Ho-Sang put up a similar stat line on Feb. 9, 2014 against North Bay.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Johnston leads the Spitfires with 36 points (13-23–36) over 21 games, with a current 14-game point streak dating back to Oct. 28th. The 6-foot-2, 181Ib. centre’s 1.71 points-per-game mark the fourth-highest pace in the OHL. Johnston was selected by the Dallas Stars with the 23rd overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. He was originally Windsor’s first round (6th overall) pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Marlboros U16 program.

Johnston becomes the first Spitfires player to earn Player of the Week honours since Aaron Luchuk last did so in October 2017.

Other players considered for the award this week include San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Coe of the North Bay Battalion who put up seven points (3-4–7) over two victories. Coe leads the League with 46 points (14-32–46) over 24 games. Top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs was also a candidate, recording eight points (2-6–8) over three victories.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)