Firebirds’ Othmann signs with Rangers

NEW YORK – New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brennan Othmann on an entry-level contract.

Othmann, 18, skated in 34 games with EHC Olten in the Swiss League this past season, registering seven goals and nine assists for 16 points, along with 64 penalty minutes. He was one of only 12 players (skaters and goaltenders included) in their U18 season or younger who played in the Swiss League in 2020-21, and he led all of those players in assists and points during the season. Othmann also recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in four playoff games with EHC Olten this past season.

The 6-0, 175-pounder played with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2019-20 season, and he recorded 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) and a plus-three rating in 55 contests during the season. Othmann was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team in 2019-20. He was selected by Flint in the first round, second overall, of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.