Firebirds’ Othmann signs with Rangers

NEW YORK – New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brennan Othmann on an entry-level contract.
Othmann, 18, skated in 34 games with EHC Olten in the Swiss League this past season, registering seven goals and nine assists for 16 points, along with 64 penalty minutes. He was one of only 12 players (skaters and goaltenders included) in their U18 season or younger who played in the Swiss League in 2020-21, and he led all of those players in assists and points during the season. Othmann also recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in four playoff games with EHC Olten this past season.
The 6-0, 175-pounder played with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2019-20 season, and he recorded 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) and a plus-three rating in 55 contests during the season. Othmann was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team in 2019-20. He was selected by Flint in the first round, second overall, of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.
Signed and sealed. ?
Congrats @BOthmann78 on inking your entry-level contract with #NYR! pic.twitter.com/K2wAHk570s
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 12, 2021
Internationally, the Scarborough, Ontario native has represented Canada in several tournaments. Most recently, Othmann helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, as he registered six points (three goals, three assists) and a plus-six rating in seven games in the tournament. He also recorded six points (three goals, three assists) in five games while playing with Canada-Black at the 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge.
Othmann was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Visit nhl.com/rangers for more information.