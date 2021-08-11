MENU
August 11, 2021

Colts’ Clarke signs with Kings

OHL
Ontario Hockey League
Los Angeles, CA – The LA Kings have signed Barrie Colts defenseman Brandt Clarke to a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $925,000.

Clarke, 18, was selected eighth overall during the 2021 NHL Draft held last month. Both he and Rob Blake, Vice President and General Manager, addressed media following the selection.

The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman posted 38 points (6-32=38) in 57 games during his rookie season with Barrie in 2019-20, where he led all rookie defensemen in points and assists and finished second in goals. He ranked fourth on the Colts in points and second in assists, leading team-defensemen in both categories. Clarke also registered 15 points (5-10=15) and a plus-6 rating in 26 games last season with HC Nove Zamky in Slovakia.

The Ottawa, Ontario native has represented Canada twice, most recently at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship where he tallied seven points (2-5=7) and a plus-12 rating, helping lead Canada to the gold medal. He also competed at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, posting six points (1-5=6) in five games.

