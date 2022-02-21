EN
FR
February 21, 2022
Feb. 21/22 – KIT (5) – LDN (4) – OT
OHL Highlights
London Knights
Reid Valade scored twice including the overtime winner as the Rangers defeated the Knights 5-4.
