Comeback kids entertain in Day 2 of Memorial eCup presented by Kia

Four more teams have moved on in the Memorial eCup presented by Kia following a second day of play that offered something for everyone.

Sherbrooke Phoenix 3 vs. Niagara IceDogs 1

Timely goals helped the Phoenix find the win column in the opening contest of the night, including a late first-period marker coming off the draw that saw forward Xavier Parent find the back of the net. Sherbrooke and Niagara then continued to trade chances throughout the contest before the Phoenix iced the game with the insurance marker coming on a late 5-on-3 powerplay that saw forward Bailey Peach capitalize. Led by Colin Ratt, Sherbrooke now advances to Round 2.

North Bay Battalion 9 vs. Val-d’Or Foreurs 6

The second game of the night was a barnburner as the two sides combined for a 15-goal session, the highest-scoring game in the early goings of tournament action as the Battalion ultimately prevailed after capping a seemingly insurmountable comeback from a 5-0 deficit. Capturing an early lead courtesy of captain and Calgary Flames first-round pick Jakob Pelletier who netted a hat-trick – with all three tallies coming in the opening frame – Val-d’Or carried a 5-3 advantage into the initial intermission. But the Battalion began to turn the tables highlighted by forward Kurtis Evans netting the game-tying and eventual game-winning goals. North Bay then continued to pour on the offense with Minnesota Wild prospect Matvey Guskov also adding his second goal of the game after initially registering in the opening frame. Represented by Luke Moncada, the victory sees the Battalion advance to the second round of tournament action.

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 7 vs. Regina Pats 2

Gros match de Carter Murchison qui s’en va en deuxième ronde de l’eCoupe Memorial présentée par @KiaCanada ! 7-2 la marque finale face aux @WHLPats! Il devient ainsi le deuxième joueur de la @LHJMQ a accéder à la deuxième ronde! #KiaLCHeCoupe 🎮#HuskiesRN ⚫️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0WsaZg2Tzd — Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda (@HuskiesRn) December 1, 2020

Despite an early tally by representative Carson Denomie, the Pats couldn’t keep pace with the Huskies who then scored the game’s next six goals including back-to-back markers by forward Samuel Johnson before defenceman and 2021 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Belize added another to put Rouyn-Noranda ahead by four. Colorado Avalanche prospect Alex Beaucage was also among the goal scorers for the winning side, who led by Carter Murchison now head to the second round.

Victoria Royals 3 vs. Portland Winterhawks 2 (OT)

Ty Yoder secured an OT victory to propel the @victoriaroyals into Round 2 of the @CHLHockey Memorial eCup presented by @KiaCanada on Monday. #KiaCHLeCup DETAILS 🎮 | https://t.co/hsebYiNZOK pic.twitter.com/1FjJuabRts — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 1, 2020

A dominant performance by Winterhawks representative Kishaun Gervais, who netted both goals for Portland including a late tally to force overtime, was not enough to push his club into the winner’s circle as the WHL rival Royals came away victorious in the extra frame. En route to the win, Victoria drew offense from veteran forward Kaid Oliver as well as Anaheim Ducks first rounder Brayden Tracey before blue-liner Matthew Smith drew a breakaway in the extra session and lit the lamp with a perfect forehand shot. Led by Ty Yoder, the Royals now ready for Round 2.