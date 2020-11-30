QMJHL prolongs holiday break

The Commissioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced that the League is pausing its activities from December 1, 2020 to January 3, 2021. The decision was communicated to QMJHL Members and General Managers during a meeting held earlier today.

“The current situation with the pandemic in the regions in which we operate makes it extremely difficult to play games,” shared Commissioner Gilles Courteau. “With the Holidays just around the corner, the provinces in the Maritimes have restricted access and travel, while red zone restrictions in Quebec do not permit us to play.”

More details on the return to play will be made available in the next few weeks.