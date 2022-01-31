Colts’ Brandt Clarke Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Los Angeles Kings prospect Brandt Clarke of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Player of the Week, recording two goals, seven assists and nine points in four games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-8.

Clarke had at least two points in all four games, helping the Colts score lopsided wins over Sudbury and Owen Sound before road losses in Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury. The right-shot defender kicked off the week with a goal and an assist in Barrie’s 9-1 win in Sudbury on Tuesday, garnering second star recognition. Clarke was back on the scoresheet Thursday night, picking up a pair of assists as the Colts defeated the Owen Sound Attack 8-0. He helped Barrie earn a point in Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday, scoring the game-tying marker with less than a second remaining to force overtime as the Colts would go on to fall 4-3 in the extra frame. Clarke finished things off with three assists on Sunday as Barrie’s comeback effort came up short in Sudbury, resulting in a 6-5 loss. Clarke is the second defenceman to earn the honour this season and becomes the first Colts player to be named OHL Player of the Week since Lucas Chiodo in September 2018.

Hailing from Nepean, Ont., the 18-year-old Clarke leads OHL defenders with 42 points including eight goals, 34 assists and a plus-19 rating across 32 games. The 6-foot-2 rearguard leads the Colts in scoring this season and is riding a current five-game point streak. Clarke was a first round (8th overall) pick of the Los Angeles Kings last summer, and signed an entry-level NHL contract with the club in August. Clarke won a gold medal as a member of Canada’s National Under-18 Team in May 2021 and is a former 2019 OHL Cup champion as a member of the Don Mills Flyers. The Colts selected Clarke fourth overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Colts teammate Nathan Allensen recorded eight points (2-6–8) across four games while OHL scoring leader Rory Kerins of the Soo Greyhounds put up seven points (3-4–7) in three contests as the Hounds won two of three.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)