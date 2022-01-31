67’s’ Max Donoso Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Max Donoso of the Ottawa 67’s is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 1-0-0-1 with a 1.44 goals-against average and .947 save percentage.

Donoso stopped 54 of 57 shots directed his way, helping the 67’s collect three points on the road. He turned aside 33 shots on Friday in Sudbury, earning first star honours in his third straight win as Ottawa defeated the Wolves 3-1. Donoso returned to the crease Sunday afternoon in North Bay, making 21 saves as the Barber Poles fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Battalion.

An 18-year-old from Windsor, Ont., Donoso is 3-3-0-0 in his first OHL season with a 2.13 goals-against average and .923 save percentage across eight games. He’s split the season between the 67’s and Hawkesbury Hawks, going 11-2-0 with a 1.79 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in the CCHL. The 6-foot-1, 173Ib. netminder was Ottawa’s fifth round (98th overall) selection in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, and spent the 2019-20 season between the Rochester Coalition U18 program and Salisbury Prep School located in Salisbury, Conn.

Also considered for the award this week, Roman Basran of the Mississauga Steelheads went 3-0-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. Reigning Goaltender of the Week Mack Guzda of the Barrie Colts was 2-0-1-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)