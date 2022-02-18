CHL on TSN: 1-on-1 with Phoenix’s Joshua Roy

The CHL on TSN returns Friday with the first all-Quebec showdown as the Sherbrooke Phoenix and Rimouski Oceanic face off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Standing third in the QMJHL’s Western Conference, among the reasons for success this season for the Phoenix is 18-year-old left-wing Joshua Roy, a 2021 fifth-round selection of the Montreal Canadiens who currently sits tied for top spot in league scoring with 59 points. Ahead of Friday’s contest, the CHL sat down with Roy to discuss his season to date, being drafted by the Canadiens, what the future holds, as well as the opportunity to play before a national audience on TSN and RDS:

CHL: What style of forward are you?

Joshua Roy: I am an offensive player. I create a lot of things offensively. I have a good shot and a good skill set.

CHL: How have you evolved from last year to this season to see so much more production?

JR: I think it is because of my conditioning. Last summer, I worked a lot off the ice. It has helped me a lot. I was a little bit overweight. Now I am faster and can make better plays.

CHL: How difficult is it to keep up your fitness level during the season?

JR: It is harder than in the summer, but here in Sherbrooke we train a lot. The practices are hard so it is very good for the players. Practice is two hours and the training is 45 minutes to an hour after, so we keep in shape during the season.

CHL: What was the moment like to be drafted by the Montreal Canadiens?

JR: They are my hometown team. All of my family was excited. We were all at home. We invited all of my family. When I heard my name by the Canadiens, I was so excited, and so was my family. It was just a perfect day.

CHL: How often do you see Canadiens staff after games?

JR: Francis Bouillon and Rob Ramage are texting and calling me pretty often, and sometimes they come to see my games, so they are keeping in contact with me.

CHL: What has been the message from the Canadiens this season?

JR: They want me to keep up what I am doing. I did pretty good in the first half of the season. I am going to try to keep going for the second half and the playoffs to help my team try to win.

CHL: How exciting is it for you to potentially learn from someone like Martin St. Louis in the future?

JR: It is very nice. He is a big name. To maybe in a couple years get to work with him, it would be amazing.

CHL: How have you grown during your time in the QMJHL?

JR: I had to grow to be more dedicated to the game. When I got to Sherbrooke, I really worked on it, and now it is getting better.

CHL: Do you set personal goals coming into the season?

JR: I just want to keep doing what I am doing well and good stuff will happen for me.

CHL: What has been the biggest difference for Sherbrooke this season compared to last?

JR: We are working hard. We are a very talented team. Every night and every shift, every player is giving 100 percent on the ice. That is why we are winning.

CHL: What style of game is the team playing under coach Stephane Julien?

JR: It is a very hardworking team. You have to work hard. He has the respect of all of the guys on the team. He is a very good coach. When he tells you something, you listen.

CHL: How exciting is it to be one of the first two Quebec-based teams on TSN this year?

JR: It is very nice. It is a great opportunity for everyone. We are going to concentrate on the things that we can control. We are going to work hard and do the things we are doing well, and hopefully good things happen for this game.

CHL: What makes Rimouski a tough team to beat?

JR: They are very good defensively. They don’t give up a lot of chances so we are going to have to work hard. We will need to play safe because they are pretty good offensively too. It is going to be a good game for sure.

CHL: Who are the players on the Oceanic you have to watch out for?

JR: They have the same style as us. They work hard. They are not the most talented team but they are working every shift. That is the key to their success.

CHL: Why should people tune in to this game on TSN?

JR: It is going to be a good game. We are a very hardworking team. Every shift, we are going to give everything in order to win the game.

CHL: How cool was it to see Oceanic alumnus Sidney Crosby score his 500th NHL goal this week?

JR: Sidney Crosby is a role model for me and for a lot of players. It is very nice to see him reach that accomplishment.