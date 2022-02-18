MENU
February 18, 2022

OHL Announces Comprehensive Update to 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 Regular Season schedule, one that will enable all 20 member teams to complete their respective 68-game schedules by an extended closing date of Sunday, April 17.

“In keeping with the League’s approach of placing the health and well-being of players at the forefront, the regular season will be extended by two weeks to accommodate the rescheduling of games previously postponed due to Covid-19 protocols,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch. “We look ahead to completing our season and awarding the J. Ross Robertson Cup to an OHL champion that will compete for the prestigious Memorial Cup in June.”

The up-to-date 2021-22 OHL Regular Season schedule can be found in its entirety at the following LINK.

The top eight teams in each Conference will qualify for the 2022 OHL Playoffs that commence on Thursday, April 21. The playoffs include three best-of-seven rounds followed by a best-of-seven OHL Championship Series for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

The OHL champion will compete at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia that takes place from Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 29 in Saint John, NB.

For detailed updates to the Regular Season schedule for each OHL club, please visit each club’s schedule below:

Western Conference Eastern Conference
Erie Otters Barrie Colts
Flint Firebirds Hamilton Bulldogs
Guelph Storm Kingston Frontenacs
Kitchener Rangers Mississauga Steelheads
London Knights Niagara IceDogs
Owen Sound Attack North Bay Battalion
Saginaw Spirit Oshawa Generals
Sarnia Sting Ottawa 67’s
Soo Greyhounds Peterborough Petes
Windsor Spitfires Sudbury Wolves

 

About the Ontario Hockey League
The Ontario Hockey League is a proud member of the Canadian Hockey League which is the world’s largest development hockey league with 60 teams in nine Canadian provinces and four American states. In addition to the OHL, the CHL is made up of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

