EN
FR
MENU
August 4, 2021
Chase Stillman – 29th Overall – New Jersey Devils
2021 NHL Draft
Ontario Hockey League
Watch more
OHL
on CHL TV
Chase Stillman
can’t wait to get started with the N
ew Jersey Devils
after being picked 29th overall at the 2021
NHL Draft
and credits his family, the
Sudbury Wolves organization
and past
OHL
talent with setting him up for success at the next level.
More News
2021 NHL Draft
Nolan Allan - 32nd Overall - Chicago Blackhawks
1 day ago
2021 NHL Draft
Zachary L'Heureux - 27th Overall - Nashville Predators
1 day ago
2021 NHL Draft
Carson Lambos - 26th Overall - Minnesota Wild
1 day ago
2021 NHL Draft
Xavier Bourgault - 22nd Overall - Edmonton Oilers
1 day ago
2021 NHL Draft
Zachary Bolduc - 17th Overall - St. Louis Blues
1 day ago
2021 NHL Draft
Cole Sillinger - 12th Overall - Columbus Blue Jackets
1 day ago