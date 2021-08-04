MENU
August 4, 2021

Chase Stillman – 29th Overall – New Jersey Devils

2021 NHL Draft
Ontario Hockey League
Chase Stillman can’t wait to get started with the New Jersey Devils after being picked 29th overall at the 2021 NHL Draft and credits his family, the Sudbury Wolves organization and past OHL talent with setting him up for success at the next level.
