August 5, 2021

#GrowStronger Check In with Kubota Canada

 

Over the past two months, the Canadian Hockey League has continued to share the #GrowStronger message in partnership with Kubota Canada.

Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars), Ethan Cardwell (Barrie Colts), and Gabriel Belley-Pelletier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar) started their gardens in late spring with help from Kubota Canada. Each participant was provided with 13 seeds, gloves, a hat, a t-shirt, and guidance to help their garden flourish in the early stages. Each player has demonstrated that all Canadians can start their own garden to grow food and appreciation regardless of their property size, space, or gardening experience.

Follow along with Gauthier, Cardwell, and Belley-Pelletier as they continue to document their experiences and share stories along the way, shedding light on the values of gardening, the farming community, and how it relates to us all.

Let’s #GrowStronger. It’s not too late to get started! Join the movement and tag your post with #GrowStronger and share your garden with us. Follow along with the CHL, WHL, OHL, QMJHL, and Kubota Canada social media platforms all summer!

For more information, tips, and tricks, visit: kubota.ca/growstronger.

For a look back at last season’s gardens, visit: https://chl.ca/article/a-look-back-at-growstronger-gardens-with-kubota-canada.

