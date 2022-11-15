2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 7

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 7 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings – Week 7

1. Winnipeg ICE (18-1-0-0)

2. Quebec Remparts (17-1-0-1)

3. Ottawa 67’s (15-1-0-0)

4. Red Deer Rebels (15-3-0-1)

5. Portland Winterhawks (13-1-1-1)

6. Seattle Thunderbirds (12-3-1-0)

7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (14-3-1-1)

8. Windsor Spitfires (11-3-3-0)

9. Saskatoon Blades (14-4-0-0)

10. North Bay Battalion (12-5-0-0)

HM. Calgary Hitmen (10-4-1-1)

HM. Victoriaville Tigres (12-6-0-2)

HM. Mississauga Steelheads (11-4-2-0)

In the midst of a 13-game win streak, the Winnipeg ICE are back on top nationally following a perfect week that counted a trio of victories – one over rival Brandon and a pair versus high-flying Red Deer. In all, the dominant squad combined for 18 goals over the three victories. Among the top producers was veteran right-wing Skyler Bruce who has scored in three straight and is on the cusp of point-per-game production with six goals and 11 assists through 19 showings.

Now 15 games without a regulation loss, the QMJHL-leading Quebec Remparts continued to dazzle over the past week in picking up a pair of victories versus Baie-Comeau. After winning on the road Friday, the Remparts then did the same two nights later on home ice in an overtime thriller that saw talented right-wing and Columbus Blue Jackets 2021 fifth-round selection James Malatesta play the hero in the extra session as he netted his team-leading 14th goal.

Continuing to lead the way in the OHL, the Ottawa 67’s are winners of six straight. An offensively dynamic squad, the 67’s scored at least six times in each of their matchups on the week. Leading the charge was overage centre Cameron Tolnai who combined for two goals and five assists in the trio of victories. On the season, Tolnai has found the scoresheet in all but two contests to headline the 67’s with 23 points through 16 appearances.

Limited to a lone point in their past four – coming in a 3-2 shootout decision against Brandon – the Red Deer Rebels came up a short in a pair of hard-battled contests against No. 1 seeded Winnipeg. Through it all, Red Deer remains strong between the pipes where rookie netminder Kyle Kelsey owns a .916 save percentage through 13 appearances. The Rebels sit second in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a 15-3-0-1 showing and will look to return to their winning ways Tuesday in Edmonton.

Leading the WHL’s Western Conference with 28 points in 16 games, the Portland Winterhawks remain unbeaten in regulation in their past eight outings, with the past week underscored by a pair of road wins coming in Victoria. Continuing to turn heads in Portland is the strong play of 2003-born left-wing Aidan Litke who wrapped up the weekend with two goals and four assists in the two outings to extend his point streak to five games.

Picking up five of six points on the week, the Seattle Thunderbirds were particularly impressive in Friday’s 7-2 road win in Spokane that saw the team score four unanswered en route to the eventual victory. In all, the contest witnessed Seattle draw scoring support from seven different skaters, four of whom finished with multi-point efforts including overage centre and Montreal Canadiens 2022 fifth-round selection Jared Davidson. On the season, Davidson leads the Thunderbirds with 23 points in 12 games.

Leading the QMJHL’s Western Conference, the Sherbrooke Phoenix saw a lone victory on the week, coming in Friday’s 3-1 final in Rimouski where offensive-minded blue-liner and Anaheim Ducks 2021 third-round selection Tyson Hinds pushed the pace with a two-goal performance including the eventual game winner. In all, it marked the sixth time this season Hinds has finished with multiple points. Through 2022-23, Hinds has recorded 17 points counting six goals and 11 assists coming in 17 appearances.

Picking up one victory on the week, the Windsor Spitfires came away with a hard-battled win over rising Peterborough, a 3-2 final in which the Spitfires rallied for a pair of goals in the third period to secure the comeback. The eventual winner game off the stick of talented right-wing and New York Islanders 2022 fifth-round selection Matthew Maggio who with the tally now sits second in team goal scoring with 11 markers, one back of fellow forward Alex Christopoulos.

Piecing together a modest three-game win streak, the Saskatoon Blades continue to draw national attention. Putting together a perfect weekend that counted victories over Edmonton and Regina, the former contest saw Blades 2004-born netminder Ethan Chadwick turn aside all 21 shots en route to a 5-0 win and his first career shutout. Through nine appearances in 2022-23, Chadwick has found the win column six times coupled with a .926 save percentage alongside a 1.90 goals-against average.

Winners of two of three, the North Bay Battalion first found the win column Thursday before taking to the road two nights later in an eventual 7-2 final in Barrie. The latter contest saw the Battalion score five unanswered before 2004-born centre Dalyn Wakely then tallied twice in the final frame. Skating in his second season with the Battalion, Wakely has impressed with nine goals and nine assists in 17 games, good for third in team scoring.

Honourable mention:

Winners of seven straight, the Calgary Hitmen have climbed to second place in the WHL’s Central Division following impressive road wins coming in Seattle and Everett. Among the names to watch this season in Calgary is overage centre Riley Fiddler-Schultz who leads the squad with 18 points in 14 games.

Continuing to earn national consideration, the Victoriaville Tigres put together an impressive week, taking both contests in a home-and-home with Blainville-Boisbriand, including Friday’s 5-2 win on home ice where 2003-born netminder Nathan Darveau starred with a 40-save performance. On the season, Darveau ranks amongst the league leaders with a .937 save percentage.

Securing five of six points on the week, the Mississauga Steelheads closed out the weekend on a high note, coming away with a 4-3 overtime win versus Kingston in which talented centre and Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round selection Owen Beck lit the lamp three times – including the overtime winner – to record his second career hat-trick.