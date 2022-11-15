Demek traded to Kamloops

The Kamloops Blazers, hosts of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, made a splash Monday when they acquired Jakub Demek from Edmonton.

Demek, a fourth-round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 NHL Draft, was traded for four draft picks that included Regina’s first round choice in 2023.

The Slovak native helped lead Edmonton to the Ed Chynoweth Cup last season after he tallied 20 goals and 54 points in the regular season. He’d add 17 points in 19 postseason games and collected an assist in three games at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia. Demek set a tournament record in the Oil Kings’ first game of the tournament when he won 26 faceoffs against Shawinigan.

“We are thrilled to add Jakub to our team,” Blazers general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston said. “He’s a big, skilled, power forward. Jakub has played at the World Junior Championship as well as in the WHL playoffs and at the 2022 Memorial Cup. His experience at all the events will be invaluable to our team.”

Demek has yet to play this season due to offseason shoulder surgery but is expected to return to action in January.