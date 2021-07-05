WHL invites applicants for 2021-22 Bill Hay Future Leaders Internship
The Western Hockey League is inviting applications for the 2021-22 Bill Hay Future Leaders Internship.
About the Internships
The Bill Hay Future Leaders Internships are made possible through generous contributions from Bill Hay and from the Hockey Canada Foundation. The program has been funded for four (4) years from the 2019-20 season through the 2022-23 season.
The internships are based out of the 3 CHL offices (WHL – Calgary, QMJHL – Montreal, OHL – Toronto) and Hockey Canada’s National Offices (Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto) and are awarded annually to outstanding college or university graduates who are pursuing a career in sports administration, sport marketing, sport communication or program development.
These full-time term positions provide interns with experience in a variety of positions including sports administration, program development, and event promotions. The requirements of the internships are directed by the WHL, QMJHL, OHL and Hockey Canada.
Position Summary
Based at the Western Hockey League’s head office in Calgary and reporting to the Senior Manager, Hockey Operations, the WHL Hockey Operations Intern will assist with research, coordinating events and assist with the creation of new player recruitment initiatives. The Hockey Operations intern will have daily tasks with the Officiating Department throughout their term.
Primary Responsibilities:
Hockey Operations
- Conduct research for hockey operations and player recruitment
- Manage WHL Prospects Central Website and Twitter account
- Day to day logistics within the Hockey Operations Department
- Key role in the planning and execution of the WHL Cup
- Assist with contractual obligations with hockey partners across Western Canada and the Western United States
- Assist with the development of a new promotional campaign in regard to materials and communication relevant to WHL player recruitment
- Assist with the preparation and execution of WHL Combine Camps
- Assist with the planning of the WHL U.S. Challenge Cup
- Assist with Alumni Relations and Players First Programs
Officiating Department
- Video clip collection
- Video library updates
- Video projects and special assignments
- Video goal judge training clips
- Off-ice official’s information
- Game logging
- Individual official video tracking
- Officiating Camps Assistant – preparation and execution
- Presentations – prepare for camps and events
- Administrative support
- Web – WHL Officiating information
- WHL Officials and WHL Alumni Officials stories
Essential Skills and Qualifications:
- Outgoing personality and enthusiastic attitude
- Strong hockey knowledge
- Operational knowledge of video equipment and software
- Computer proficient in: Word, Excel, Power Point
- Ability to take direction, work independently, and work in a group environment
- Detail oriented and organized
- Flexibility to work evenings and weekends
Qualified applicants are invited to submit their cover letter and resume by Friday, July 23rd, 2021 to:
Senior Manager, Hockey Operations
Western Hockey League
E-mail: info@whl.ca