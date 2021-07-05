OHL Mourns the Loss of Sean DeMuynck

The Ontario Hockey League is saddened by the loss of former Windsor Spitfires video coach Sean DeMuynck, a firefighter who died in the line of duty at the age of 35 on July 4.

Serving as a volunteer firefighter on the Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania Fire Department, DeMuynck faithfully served in his role and had planned to move back to Canada with his wife on July 5.

“The entire Windsor Spitfires organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former video coach Sean DeMuynck,” said Spitfires GM Bill Bowler in a statement. “Sean was an awesome person to be around and always came to the rink well prepared. Sean will be dearly missed by everyone.”

Sean worked for the Spitfires from 2013-17, winning a Memorial Cup in his final season.

Prior to his time in hockey operations, Sean patrolled the blue line for the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs and was a 12th round pick of the Kingston Frontenacs in 2002. He went on to play for the Strathroy Rockets, Leamington Flyers, Petrolia Jets, Wellington Dukes as well as the University of Western Ontario men’s hockey team.

The OHL extends its deepest condolences to Sean’s family and friends.