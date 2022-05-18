WHL announces Western Conference Championship Series Schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the schedule for the 2022 WHL Western Conference Championship Series between the Kamloops Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds, beginning Friday, May 20 in Kamloops.

The WHL Western Conference Championship Series will feature two Clubs that wreaked havoc during WHL Regular Season. The Kamloops Blazers (48-17-3-0) laid claim to their third consecutive B.C. Division crown, while the Seattle Thunderbirds (44-18-4-2) finished six points behind the U.S. Division champion Everett Silvertips.

The Blazers advanced to the WHL Western Conference Championship Series after sweeping the Spokane Chiefs in four games before battling past the Vancouver Giants in six games. The Thunderbirds took care of their opening-round series against the Kelowna Rockets in five games before dispatching the Portland Winterhawks in seven games.

For the Blazers, this is the Club’s first trip to the WHL Western Conference Championship since 2013, and third in franchise history (1999, 2013).

As for the Thunderbirds, they return to the WHL Western Conference Championship for the first time since two consecutive appearances in 2016 and 2017. This represents the fifth trip to the WHL Western Conference Championship (1997, 2003, 2016, 2017) for the Thunderbirds.

The Blazers and Thunderbirds met three times during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, with Kamloops going 2-1-0-0.

WHL Western Conference Championship Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Seattle @ Kamloops Friday, May 20 7:00 2 Seattle @ Kamloops Saturday, May 21 7:00 3 Kamloops @ Seattle Tuesday, May 24 7:05 4 Kamloops @ Seattle Wednesday, May 25 7:05 5 * Seattle @ Kamloops Friday, May 27 7:00 6 * Kamloops @ Seattle Sunday, May 29 5:05 7 * Seattle @ Kamloops Tuesday, May 31 7:00

* If necessary

All listed game times are in local time.

Through WHL Live on CHL TV, fans can enjoy every single scheduled game throughout the 2022 WHL Eastern Conference Championship with the purchase of a Round Pass at the low price of $19.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.

WHL Live – 2022 WHL Playoffs Packages

Round-by-Round: $19.99 per round

24-Hour Access: $8.99

* all prices in Canadian dollars

+ does not include applicable taxes and fees