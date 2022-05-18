Western Hockey League to host 2022 U.S. Priority and Prospects Drafts this week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League will conduct the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft and 2022 WHL Prospects Draft online this Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Real-time results will be available at WHL.ca/draft.

MEDIA:

Available video and photos of prospects for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft can be found HERE .

. WHL Draft logos can be found HERE.

2022 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft – Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. MT

The Edmonton Oil Kings hold the first-overall selection in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

The 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will consist of two rounds and 44 selections, with each WHL Club presented with the opportunity to make two draft choices.

2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft – Order of Selection

1) Edmonton Oil Kings

2) Brandon Wheat Kings

3) Regina Pats

4) Lethbridge Hurricanes

5) Moose Jaw Warriors

6) Seattle Thunderbirds

7) Victoria Royals

8) Spokane Chiefs

9) Tri-City Americans

10) Prince Albert Raiders

11) Winnipeg ICE

12) Swift Current Broncos

13) Everett Silvertips

14) Red Deer Rebels

15) Calgary Hitmen

16) Prince George Cougars

17) Kelowna Rockets

18) Kamloops Blazers

19) Saskatoon Blades

20) Portland Winterhawks

21) Vancouver Giants

22) Medicine Hat Tigers

The order of selection was determined on April 21, 2022 through the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery. All 22 WHL Clubs had equal opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round (44th overall). The Club designated to select second overall in the first round will then select second last in the second round (43rd overall). Likewise, the team with the final pick in the first round will have the first pick in the second round. This pattern of selection repeats until all 22 WHL Clubs have had the opportunity to make two selections in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Players eligible for the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft are 2007-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 19, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.

The first WHL U.S. Priority Draft was held in 2020.

2022 WHL Prospects Draft – Thursday, May 19

WATCH LIVE – Pre-Show at 9:30 a.m. MT / WHL Prospects Draft at 10 a.m. MT

The first round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, including a 30-minute pre-show, will be livestreamed FREE via WHL Live on CHL TV. All that is required is to register and login using a free account with CHL TV, no subscription or purchase necessary. The 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Pre-Show begins with co-hosts Chris Wahl and Taylor Rocca at 9:30 a.m. MT, with live draft coverage beginning at 10 a.m. MT.

The Medicine Hat Tigers hold the first-overall selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, as determined by the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery on April 21, 2022.

2022 WHL Prospects Draft – First Round Order of Selection

1) Medicine Hat Tigers

2) Tri-City Americans

3) Victoria Royals

4) Calgary Hitmen

5) Swift Current Broncos

6) Regina Pats

7) Vancouver Giants

8) Spokane Chiefs

9) Prince George Cougars

10) Prince Albert Raiders

11) Lethbridge Hurricanes

12) Brandon Wheat Kings

13) Saskatoon Blades

14) Moose Jaw Warriors

15) Seattle Thunderbirds (from Kelowna)

16) Medicine Hat Tigers (from Seattle)

17) Red Deer Rebels

18) Portland Winterhawks

19) Kamloops Blazers

20) Everett Silvertips

21) Vancouver Giants (from Edmonton)

22) Vancouver Giants (from Winnipeg)

The order of selection for the second round and all other rounds will be the inverse order of final 2021-22 WHL Regular Season standings. The complete order of selection for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft can be found at WHL.ca/draft.

Players eligible for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft are 2007-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.

