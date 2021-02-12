WHL announces first two weeks of Central Division schedule for 2020-21 Regular Season

The Western Hockey League announced today the first two weeks of the Central Division schedule of games for the 2020-21 Regular Season. The first two weeks feature eight games from Friday, February 26 through Saturday, March 6.

The WHL’s Central Division will open with home-and-home series featuring the Edmonton Oil Kings taking on the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Medicine Hat Tigers facing the Red Deer Rebels. The Calgary Hitmen will open the season on Friday, March 5 when they host the Red Deer Rebels.

All Central Division games scheduled within the first two weeks will be played exclusively on weekends.

WHL CENTRAL DIVISION SCHEDULE

Friday, February 26 to Saturday, March 6

Friday, February 26

Medicine Hat Tigers at Red Deer Rebels – 6 p.m. MT

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Edmonton Oil Kings – 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, February 27

Edmonton Oil Kings at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 6 p.m. MT

Red Deer Rebels at Medicine Hat Tigers – 7:30 p.m MT

Friday, March 5

Medicine Hat Tigers at Edmonton Oil Kings – 7 p.m. MT

Red Deer Rebels at Calgary Hitmen – 7:30 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 6

Calgary Hitmen at Red Deer Rebels – 6 p.m. MT

Edmonton Oil Kings at Medicine Hat Tigers – 7 p.m. MT

As previously announced, the WHL’s five Alberta-based teams in the Central Division will play all 2020-21 Regular Season games exclusively within the provincial boundaries of Alberta. The WHL’s Central Division will play a 24-game schedule, with the remainder of the schedule to be announced in early March.

The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols, to not only provide a safe environment for players and staff, but to protect Albertans in the community. The WHL will implement an ongoing weekly private PCR testing strategy through DynaLIFE Medical Labs. If a WHL Club has one or more players or staff test positive for COVID-19 at any point in the season, the Club will be required to suspend its Club activities for a minimum of 14 days.

Enhanced screening for all WHL players, billets, team staff and officials will take place on a daily basis, including regular temperature screenings as well as symptom monitoring through the WHL Athlete RMS Mobile Application. Masks must be worn by all WHL players at all times with the exception of when participating on ice for games and practices. WHL coaches will be required to wear masks at all times, including while conducting practice and while behind the bench during games.

As the WHL returns to play in the Central Division, no spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities. WHL fans can look forward to the launch of a brand-new live streaming service that will deliver the excitement of WHL hockey straight to their home. Details on the new WHL Live will be announced at a later date.