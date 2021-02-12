MENU
February 12, 2021

Chicoutimi, Gatineau and Rimouski to host the 5th protected environment event

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced earlier today that Chicoutimi, Gatineau and Rimouski will be hosting the fifth protected environment during spring break from February 27th to March 7th.

The Gatineau Olympiques organization will host the event for the first time this season at the Branchaud-Brière Complex. The complex previously hosted the Midget AAA Challenge for four years between 2014 and 2017.

Chicoutimi and Rimouski have already hosted the events twice. Two games per day will be played for a total of twelve games over nine days (six per team).

The protected environment schedules will be announced at a later date.

