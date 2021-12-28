MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
December 28, 2021

Western Hockey League update on COVID-19 Protocol List

WHL Network

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today an update on the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List for players and Hockey Operations staff returning from the holiday break.

A total of 36 WHL players or Hockey Operations staff have been added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List as a result of displaying symptoms for COVID-19 or returning a positive test result for COVID-19 through rapid antigen testing prior to re-entering WHL Club facilities. WHL Clubs included in this reporting are as follows:

Number of Players/Staff
in Protocols		 Team(s)
Four (4) Spokane, Victoria
Three (3) Portland, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Winnipeg
Two (2) Brandon, Everett, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Regina
One (1) Kelowna, Moose Jaw, Red Deer, Seattle, Swift Current, Tri-City
Zero (0) Calgary, Edmonton, Prince Albert

 

Results are pending for Kamloops and Prince George.

As per WHL Protocols, all individuals are required to complete a PCR test to confirm the rapid antigen positive test result. Players or Hockey Operations staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not permitted to resume team activities or come into close contact with teammates or Club staff until they have returned a negative test result or completed the required isolation period.

As a result of the limited number of positive cases with each WHL Club, there is no impact upon the WHL Regular Season schedule at this time.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding this matter.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmissions of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

In accordance with WHL policy, the WHL will not be providing comment or identifying individuals concerned.

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
OHL Announces Postponed Games Due to Covid-19 Protocols
6 hours ago
GALLERY: OHL talent at the World Juniors
6 hours ago
CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – Saginaw vs. Flint
6 hours ago
Developing Tomorrow's Leaders
10 hours ago
Daily Recap: Finland comes up big over Austria at World Juniors
11 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Josh Williams (Dec 27)
12 hours ago