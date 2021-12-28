OHL Announces Postponed Games Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that, due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Barrie Colts and Peterborough Petes Hockey Clubs, seven upcoming regular season games have been postponed.

The Barrie Colts have suspended team activities, resulting in the postponement of five games while the Peterborough Petes will see three upcoming games postponed to a later date.

Tuesday, December 28 – Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack

Thursday, December 30 – Barrie Colts at Peterborough Petes

Friday, December 31 – Hamilton Bulldogs at Barrie Colts

Friday, December 31 – Peterborough Petes at Niagara IceDogs

Saturday, January 1 – Niagara IceDogs at Peterborough Petes

Wednesday, January 5 – Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack

Saturday, January 8 – North Bay Battalion at Barrie Colts

The seven regular season games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide an update on rescheduling information upon confirmation of new dates.