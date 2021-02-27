Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the third week of its return to play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 177 tests administered for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Red Deer Rebels.

Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff from February 14 through February 26, 2021.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 481 tests for COVID-19 from February 6 through February 26, 2021, with no positive results.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.