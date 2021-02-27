MENU
CLICK TO WATCH CHL TV FREEVIEW – EDMONTON VS. LETHBRIDGE (6 PM MT) | RED DEER VS. MEDICINE HAT (7:30 PM MT) – WATCH ON GOOGLE CHROME
February 27, 2021

Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

WHL Network

The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the third week of its return to play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 177 tests administered for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Red Deer Rebels.

Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff from February 14 through February 26, 2021.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 481 tests for COVID-19 from February 6 through February 26, 2021, with no positive results.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.

More News
Hurricanes forward Zack Stringer set to score in support of Canadian Cancer Society
5 mins ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Oil Kings 7 vs. Hurricanes 1
9 mins ago
WHL Highlight of the Night: February 26, 2021
11 mins ago
CHL Player of the Night - Corson Hopwos (Feb. 26)
33 mins ago
Chyzowski named captain of Tigers
2 days ago
CHL Leaders: QMJHL grad Tremaine pursuing teaching career
2 days ago