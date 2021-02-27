Hurricanes forward Zack Stringer set to score in support of Canadian Cancer Society

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club are pleased to announce that Zack Stringer will donate $5 for each goal he scores during the 2020-2021 regular season to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Stringer, 17, who is a Lethbridge product, was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the first round (eighth overall) in the 2018 WHL Draft. He skated in 48 games as a 16-year-old in 2019-2020 totalling 11 goals and 34 points.

“I’ve decided to donate to the Canadian Cancer Society in honour of my dad,” said Stringer. “He unfortunately passed from cancer at a young age, so it is an honour to do this in his memory.

My family and friends are behind me doing this for a great cause,” added Stringer. “To try and help others during their fight means a lot to me and my family.”

Fans who would like to join Zack’s initiative can make a one-time donation online at: http://support.cancer.ca/goto/ZackStringer or can sign-up to match Zack’s donation per goal by contacting Kathy at admin@lethbridgehurricanes.com.

The Hurricanes will welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday at the ENMAX Centre.