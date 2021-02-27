EN
FR
MENU
WATCH CHL TV FREEVIEW – EDMONTON VS. LETHBRIDGE (6 PM MT) | RED DEER VS. MEDICINE HAT (7:30 PM MT) – AVAILABLE ON ALL BROWSERS AND iOS
February 27, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Oil Kings 7 vs. Hurricanes 1
WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
CHL TV
A message from CHL President Dan MacKenzie and WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
3 hours ago
Under the Microscope | NHL Prospect of February: Zachary Dean
9 hours ago
Road to the QMJHL Entry Draft | February 2021
9 hours ago
New Brunswick teams will resume playing the week of March 8th
9 hours ago
Mooseheads on pause following new COVID-19 restrictions
9 hours ago
Ex-Remparts Captain Kevin Lowe named to Order of Hockey in Canada
9 hours ago